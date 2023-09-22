NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as an area of low pressure will move into the region from the south. We can expect sunshine followed by increasing clouds this afternoon as winds will shift to the east. The high temperature will be 72 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy and windy with periods of rain as low pressure will move toward the area. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 59 in the city and upper 50s to near 60 in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain continuing as the storm system slowly drifts away from the region. The high will be 64 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with showers early followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high will be 67 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will remain below average. The high will be 66 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and continued cool with a high of 67 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of rain as a front will move through the area during the day. The high will be 68 in the city, mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.