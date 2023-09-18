NEW YORK (PIX11) – A cold front will move through the region Monday followed by high pressure from the west. We can expect periods of rain this morning followed by scattered showers this afternoon. The high will be 68 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high will be 73 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high will be 76 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 75 in the city and low to mod 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high will be 74 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.