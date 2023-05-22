NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be partly sunny with a high temperature of 75 in the New York City area Monday. But some scattered showers could pup in the northern suburbs in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler as high pressure will move southward, and winds will shift onshore. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers developing late in the day as a cold front works its way in from the north. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, and the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler with a high of 67 in the city, and mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant.