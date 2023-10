NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the rain moving out, Sunday is expected to be a rather pleasant day in the New York City area.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures topping out in the low 60s.

Similar conditions can be expected for most of the workweek, although temperatures get warmer towards the end of the week. There will be a mix of sun and clouds as temps hover in the 60s.

The rain will make its return this Friday and Saturday, making for another wet weekend.