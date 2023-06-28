NEW YORK (PIX11) — A stubborn area of low pressure will slowly begin to drift away from the region on Wednesday as high pressure works its way in from the west.

Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and less humid as winds will shift to the northwest bringing drier air into the region. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, low to mod 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a front will work its way into the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid-80s for much of the region.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 85 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.