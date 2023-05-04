NEW YORK (PIX11) — The area of low pressure that has remained over the Great Lakes for much of the week will finally begin to move offshore later today. Expect partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with scattered showers possible through the evening. The high temperature will be 56 in the city, mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a lingering chance of showers as low pressure will continue to slowly drift away from the region. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will move offshore and winds will shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as a stationary front will settle to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and temperatures that will be slightly cooler. The high will be 68 ion the city, mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.