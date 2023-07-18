NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be partly sunny with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in the New York City area Tuesday.

Low pressure will move through the area, bringing a chance of strong storms and heavy downpours. The high will be 87 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and less humid as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high will be 85 in the city, and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny as a slow-moving front will remain south of the area, providing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 in the city, the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and humid as low pressure will pass through the area during the afternoon. The high will be 82 in the city, the low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will bring drier air on from Canada. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be in the mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 86 in the city, and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.