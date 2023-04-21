NEW YORK (PIX11) — A stationary front will settle in over the region bringing a wide temperature range to finish the workweek. We can expect sunshine early followed by increasing clouds later in the day as winds will be onshore throughout the day. Temperatures will have a wide range with a high of 69 in the city, upper 50s to low 60s for coastal areas, mid to upper 70s over inland spots.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing toward the late evening as a cold front will approach the area from the west. Temperatures will remain above average with a high of 70 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain showers early followed by partial clearing in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 69 in the city, mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and much cooler as high pressure will work its way into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 59 in the city, mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as a weak front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will remain in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, mid 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high temperature of 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.