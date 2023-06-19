NEW YORK (PIX11) — Look for partly sunny skies and seasonably warm conditions in the tri-state area on Monday. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s across the area. Cooler temperatures are likely in coastal areas. In addition, there is a slight chance of a shower, but most areas will stay dry.

The threat of a shower will remain with us through mid-week, but little if any rain is expected to develop. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be the brightest day of the week, with a high of 77 degrees.

Friday through Sunday is a toss-up right now. Some forecast models show bright and humid conditions, while others show a washout.