NEW YORK (PIX11) — A cold front will move through the region bringing unsettled weather to end the workweek. We can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with showers and thunderstorms developing. Some may contain heavy downpours and gusty winds. The high will be 78 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as low pressure will slowly move away from the area. The high will be 74 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a chance of a passing shower as a weak front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to influence the weather for the region. The high will be 75 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and mild with temperatures that will feel more summer-like. The high will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.