NEW YORK (PIX11) — Partly cloudy skies and afternoon thunderstorms are on tap Wednesday in the New York City area.

A weak area of low pressure will move through the region, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms before moving offshore into the Atlantic. It will be partly cloudy with afternoon showers. The high will be 83 in the city, and the low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be in the low to mid-80s for much of the area.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms as an area of low pressure moves through the region. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to influence the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 in the city, and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 in the city, and mid-80s in the suburbs.