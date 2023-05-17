NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move into the region from the north bringing cool Canadian air back into the tri-state area. We can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with a high temperature of 65 in the city, mid-60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and continue below average as Canadian air will remain anchored over the region. The high temperature will be 63 in the city, low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure moves offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as low pressure will move through the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with temperatures that will be in the mid to upper 70s for much of the region.

Tuesday will be sunny and continue pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 71 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.