NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain to the north of the region as a slow-moving area of low pressure will drift into the area from the south. We can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with a gusty east wind. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 73 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy and breezy with periods of rain as low pressure will move closer to the region. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a chance of scattered showers as winds will shift to the south. Temperatures will be closer to average with a high of 78 in the city, mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a continuing chance of rain as low pressure will meander to the south of the area. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and muggy with temperatures in the low 80s for much of the region.