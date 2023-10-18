NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of high pressure keeps much of the region dry. While the clouds billowed up Wednesday afternoon, those clouds will dissipate for the most part after sunset.

We continue to watch a complex storm system that will approach, but there are indications that a secondary area of low pressure that will develop offshore will be slow to get its act together. That, in turn, will bring less rain for Friday into Saturday.

Any clouds that linger early on Wednesday evening will partially clear out into the overnight hours. Temperatures will end up in the lower 50s in the city, while most suburbs drop into the 40s.

Thursday will start with sunshine in the morning, with temperatures going up into the mid-60s. Clouds will build ahead of the next storm system late in the day.

On Friday, a coastal low will develop to the south ahead of the approaching storm system from the west. That system will track north and bring some showers around during the day. Expect highs to be in the mid-60s.

By Friday night, the system from the west will bring a cold front, bringing additional showers around through at least Saturday morning. There is a chance that the skies may start to clear out during the day on Saturday. Expect highs to be in the lower 60s.

While the coastal low will slowly get its act together while it passes through the city, it will intensify when it heads into New England. That will cause the winds to kick up late on Saturday and continue into Sunday. Temperatures will cool down quite a bit as well. Expect highs to only be in the mid-50s, then cool down into the low to mid-40s by early Monday morning.

The chilly airmass will continue into early next week. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid-50s, with overnight lows backing down into the lower 40s. Daytime temperatures will gradually go back into the mid-60s by the middle of the week.