NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will work their way toward the region. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with winds that will shift to the south. Temperatures will return once again to above average with a high of 65 in the city, and in the mid-60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy and windy with rain developing during the afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move closer to the area. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, and in the upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with showers ending and clearing by afternoon. Temperatures will be mild once again with a high of 71 in the city, and in the low 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high of 50 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s for much of the area.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as a front will work its way in from the west. Temperatures will be a bit milder with a high of 50 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.