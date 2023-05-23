NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 70 in the New York City area.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with scattered showers later in the afternoon as a cold front will work its way into the area. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, and mid-70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler as winds will shift to the northeast bringing unseasonably cool air into the region. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny and milder with a high of 72 in the city, and low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a late-day shower as low pressure will drift south of the area. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, and low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as an area of low pressure will drift just offshore of the region. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, and low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and warmer as high pressure will move toward the area. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.