NEW YORK (PIX11) — Despite the continued hazy conditions across the tri-state, Saturday will be mostly sunny with a chance of spotty showers as low pressure continues to move away from the area. The high will be 79 in the city, and 80s in the suburbs.

Father’s Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 79 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a chance of a passing shower as a weak front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday is the official start to the Summer season and is expected to be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to influence the weather for the region. The high will be 74 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and mild with temperatures that will feel more summer-like. The high will be 78 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.