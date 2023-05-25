NEW YORK (PIX11) —It will be mostly sunny with below-average temperatures in the New York City area Thursday. The high will be 69 in the city, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will drift closer to the area. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will continue to dominate the region. The high will be 74 in the city, the low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and comfortable with a high of 75 in the city, and low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and noticeably warmer as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 for much of the area.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 80 in the city, and the upper 70s to low-80s in the suburbs.