NEW YORK (PIX11) — Expect the sun to come out later this afternoon after some early morning clouds and fog.

Most of the day should remain dry, but we do have a storm system on the way, which could give us a few showers and storms late this evening. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 60s in most areas.

However, some coastal areas could remain in the 50s if the fog stays in place. Those of you who see more sunshine could have temperatures approaching 70.

Some additional rain and storms are likely tonight into early tomorrow morning, but the afternoon is looking much drier. Temperatures will warm into the 60s once again and a few 70s are possible as well. Look for bright and dry conditions during the first half of the upcoming week.