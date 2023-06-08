NEW YORK (PIX11) — The smoke and haze danger will continue once again as wildfires from Canada will funnel smoke into the region. We can expect smoke and haze throughout the day with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 74 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as a weak front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 69 in the city, mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer with a chance of a scattered shower as low pressure will meander over the Canadian Maritimes. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high temperature of 78 in the city, upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.