NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to drift toward the area from the south keeping unsettled weather over much of the region. We can expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high will be 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers mainly north and west of the city as low pressure continues to meander over the region. The high will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. It will be muggy as humidity levels will increase throughout the day. The high will be 84 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of isolated showers as a front will move through the region. The high will be 82 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as a front will approach from the west. The high will be 79 in the city, mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and temperatures that will be near 80 degrees over much of the area.

Thursday will be partly sunny and slightly warmer with a high of 82 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.