NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will slowly begin to move away from the region on Tuesday as high pressure will work its way in from the north. Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with showers and drizzle that will continue into the evening. The high will be 60 in the city, upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and drier as high pressure will move into the region. The high temperature will be 66 in the city, and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will continue to be below average. The high will be 67 in the city, and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain as a weak area of low pressure will move through the region. The high will be 62 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and milder as high pressure will move into the region. The high will be 71 in the city, and the low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for much of the area.

Monday will be sunny and very warm as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high will be 78 in the city, and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.