NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday was another warm beauty as temperatures climbed into the lower 80s. Islip broke its previous record high as the temperature topped out at 83 degrees. The winds shift more easterly and clouds will be on the increase on Thursday bringing in somewhat cooler conditions. A complex rain event unfolds on Friday, and it will linger into Saturday.

While much of Wednesday evening will be clear, some patchy fog will develop along coastal sections and areas to the north during the overnight period. Expect overnight temperatures in New York City to drop into the lower 60s.

Any fog should burn off Thursday morning by the sun. During the day, clouds will start to build right back ahead of the next storm system. The winds will be from the east causing temperatures to back down into the mid 70s.

By Friday, a frontal boundary will start to approach the east coast. At the same time, Tropical Storm Philippe will track north well east of the region. There is some uncertainty with the forecast models on how much Philippe could bring some tropical moisture toward the cold front coming in the from the west. If they do connect, it can enhance the rainfall amounts on Friday and Saturday.

For now, some showers will develop during the day on Friday. At this point it does the rain looks highly localized, so rainfall amounts may vary quite a bit. The unsettled weather will continue into Saturday as the cold front sweeps across. For now, expect periods of rain with a cool breeze coming in from the east. As the rain looks to be scattered about, rainfall amounts may vary quite a bit. The highest numbers may approach an inch of rain in spots. While it is a decent amount rain, the ground is still saturated from the recent storm from last week and flash flooding will be possible. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for both Friday and Saturday.

Once the storm passes, a brisk northwesterly wind develops. Temperatures may only climb into the upper 50s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Areas to the north may have some scattered showers as an upper-level system lingers around. The cool temperatures remain around on Monday with highs near 60 degrees.

Temperatures should then moderate during the middle part of next week. Highs will climb back into the mid 60s by next Wednesday.