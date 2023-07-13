NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore this afternoon as a slow-moving front will work its way in from the west.

Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of isolated showers north and west. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 90 in the city, upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs. The humidity will combine with the heat to make it feel like the mid-90s.

Friday will be partly sunny, warm, and humid with showers and thunderstorms developing throughout the day. Some may contain strong winds and heavy downpours. The high will be 85 in the city, mid-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a continuing chance of showers and thunderstorms as a slow-moving front remains to the west of the area. The high will be 87 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of scattered thunderstorms and temperatures in the low to mid 80s for much of the region.

Monday will be sunny, warm, and humid as high pressure will bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high will be 90 in the city, low 90s in the suburbs.