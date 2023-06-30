NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to dominate the weather during the afternoon before slowly moving offshore into the Atlantic.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect Friday for the tri-state area. We can expect hazy sunshine this afternoon with warmer temperatures. The high will be 83 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny and more humid as winds will be from the south. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will work its way toward the region. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will slowly move through the area. The high will be 85 in the city, mid 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and continued warm with temperatures in the low to mid 80s for much of the region.