NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to influence the weather for the region before slowly moving offshore into the Atlantic. Expect mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will remain below average. The high will be 56 in the city, mid-50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy and cool with a continuing chance of scattered showers as low pressure will drift away from the region. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of isolated showers and slightly milder temperatures. The high will be 60 in the city, low 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will work its way into the region. The high temperature will be 68 in the city, upper 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and very mild as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 72 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and continued mild with comfortable temperatures. The high will be 73 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high temperature will be 75 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.