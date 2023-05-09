NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be partly sunny with mild temperatures but some afternoon showers could pass through the New York City area Tuesday. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, and low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and warmer. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with temperatures in the low to mid-80s for much of the area.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as high pressure will move offshore. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and pleasant for Mother’s Day as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 74 in the city, low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy and cooler as low pressure will move through the area. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 64 in the city, and low to mid-60s in the suburbs.