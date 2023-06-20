NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move offshore Tuesday afternoon as an area of low pressure will meander to the south of the region. We can expect mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 77 in the city, mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 74 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers as low pressure will drift closer to the Tri-State Area. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with a high of 69 in the city, upper 60s to low 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a chance of scattered showers during the afternoon. The high will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny, warm, and humid with temperatures in the low 80s for much of the area. The high will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as a front will move through the region. The high will be 82 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. The high will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.