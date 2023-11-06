NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it was a cooler start to the week, temperatures will briefly warm up nicely on Tuesday. A gusty westerly wind will bring in milder air before another frontal boundary cools things back down for Wednesday.

A warm front will pass to the north late on Monday night. After briefly clearing out during the afternoon, clouds have rolled right back in for the evening. Any showers associated with the warm front will hold off until the overnight hours. A southerly wind will cause temperatures to hold right around the 50-degree mark through the night.

A leftover shower cannot be ruled out early on Tuesday morning. Clouds will then start to clear out, and winds will gust to over 20 mph from the west. That will help bump temperatures up into the upper 60s. Some inland areas could be edging 70 degrees.

A cold front then sweeps through Tuesday night dry, but it will cool things down on Wednesday. At the same time, there will be a lot of sun to start the day. Highs will only climb into the upper 50s.

Clouds will build late on Wednesday as the next rain chance moves in at night. A few showers will be around on Thursday, but much action will stay to the north. Expect highs to be in the upper 50s

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Another cold front passes during the day, but very little in terms of precipitation is to be expected.

Temperatures will then take a dip for the weekend and beyond. Despite mostly sunny skies, expect highs to be in the lower 50s on Saturday, then into the upper 40s on Sunday and into the early part of next week.