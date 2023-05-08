NEW YORK (PIX11) — The workweek kicks off with a mix of sun and clouds but temperatures will be mild.

A weak front will move offshore followed by high pressure working its way in from the west. Monday will be partly cloudy with above-average temperatures. The high will be 76 in the city, and the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as low pressure will pass to the south of the city. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with a high of 66 in the city, and mid-60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 70 degrees. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, and the upper 70s to near 80 in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and warm as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and low 80s in the suburbs.