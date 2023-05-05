NEW YORK (PIX11) — One more day of unsettled weather as low pressure finally moves away from our region. Expect partly sunny skies Friday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers through the evening. The high temperature will be 61 in the city, low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 69 in the city, upper 60s to near 70 degrees in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and continued mild as high pressure will continue to influence the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 73 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be sunny and pleasant with unseasonably mild temperatures as winds will shift to the southwest. The high will be 76 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers as a weak front will move toward the region from the south. The high temperature will be 65 in the city, mid 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of an isolated shower as a front will drift south of the area. The high temperature will be 64 in the city, mid 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant as high pressure will once again dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 70 in the city, low 70s in the suburbs.