NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather for the next several days before moving offshore into the Atlantic. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be milder as winds will shift to the south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer as high pressure will center itself over the area. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and unseasonably warm as high pressure will move to the south of the region and bring air in from the Gulf of Mexico. The high temperature will be 89 in the city, upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of a scattered shower as a cold front will work its way into the area. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler as winds will shift onshore. The high will be 73 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cool with temperatures in the low 70s for much of the region.

Monday will be partly sunny and mild as high pressure will move back into the area. The high will be 75 in the city, low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of late day showers as a front will approach the region from the west. The high will be 74 in the city, mid 70s in the suburbs.