NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to meander to the south of the tri-state region as a back-door cold front moves in later Monday. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a gusty east wind. Temperatures will be slightly above average with a high of 78 in New York City and upper 70s to near 80 degrees in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, cooler and pleasant as high pressure will move into the region. The high temperature will be 71 in New York City and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and milder as high pressure will shift westward over the area. The high temperature will be 75 in New York City and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will move south of the region and winds will shift to the west. The high temperature will be 83 in New York City and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and much warmer as winds will shift to the southwest and bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be 90 in New York City and upper 80s in the suburbs.