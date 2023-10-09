NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week looks to be mainly quiet. There is an upper-level low in Eastern Canada that will meander around for the next few days.

A few spokes associated with the low will swing south and possibly bring a passing light shower. Otherwise, it will stay partly cloudy. Unfortunately, the long-term forecast features another storm system that may bring rain and dampen our weekend once again.

Skies will feature partly cloudy on Monday night. A weak disturbance could bring a light shower late at night. Otherwise, it will stay dry. Overnight temperatures are expected to dip to around 50 degrees.

Tuesday may start with sunny skies. A stray light shower associated with the upper-level disturbance may flare up in the afternoon. Most will stay dry, though. It will be a bit milder, with highs in the mid-60s.

Skies will feature sunny skies on Wednesday as an area of high-pressure noses in and mitigates the risk of any showers. Expect highs to be in the upper 60s. More of the same can be said on Thursday as well. However, a weak disturbance may bring a few clouds around. The rain threat looks very minimal at this point.

Friday starts fine. Skies will start sunny, but clouds will increase ahead of the next storm system. Expect highs to be in the lower 60s.

The next storm system starts to move in during the day on Saturday. The morning may start dry, but rain is expected to develop. The forecast models differ in how long the storm will linger around. While the rain chance continues into Sunday, it is far from certain when it will end. Either way, it will be cool with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.