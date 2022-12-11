It was a soggy and snowy Sunday as a low-pressure storm system made its way through the tri-state area. It was primarily a rain event in the five boroughs, Long Island, and central and southern New Jersey, but snow fell throughout northern and northwestern New Jersey as well as Connecticut.

Look for most of the area to begin drying-out as we make our way into the overnight hours. In the five boroughs, Long Island, and the Jersey coast, the chance for some additional light rain or light snow will remain in place through daybreak Monday, but any accumulation will be minimal.

Expect the sunshine to return Monday afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the low 40s.

Some additional sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, but colder air will move in and we may not get out of the 30s. Look for another chance of rain and snow Thursday afternoon into Friday.