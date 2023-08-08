NEW YORK (PIX11) – The cold front that brought strong storms to portions of the region will continue to move offshore into the Atlantic. We can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 81 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 88 in the city and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will move through the region later in the day. Temperatures will be cooler with a high of 80 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be in the mid-80s for much of the area.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing later in the day as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 83 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy early with clearing skies in the afternoon as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high temperature will be 87 in the city and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm with a high temperature of 86 in the city and mid 80s in the suburbs.