NEW YORK (PIX11) – Heavy rain will end from west to east Tuesday morning as a warm front will move through the area.

We can expect partly sunny skies in the afternoon with a chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will move through the region. The high temperature will be 82 in the city and low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 83 in the city and low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and humid with rain and thunderstorms late in the day as a front will approach the area from the west. The high will be 84 in the city and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy early followed by gradual clearing as high pressure will work its way toward the region. The high will be 85 in the city and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the area. The high will be 81 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high will be 88 in the city and upper-80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm with temps in the upper 80s for much of the region.