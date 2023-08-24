NEW YORK (PIX11) – A warm front will move toward the region bringing unsettled weather for the remainder of the workweek. We can expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 73 in the city and low to mid 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with rain early followed by partly sunny skies in the afternoon. There will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as low pressure will move through the region. The high will be 79 in the city and upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny, warm, and muggy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 79 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and continue pleasant as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic. The high will be 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a front will move through the area. The high will be 76 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild with an isolated shower or thunderstorm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for much of the region.