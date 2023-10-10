NEW YORK (PIX11) – A weak front will move through the area today followed by high pressure for mid-week. We can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of an isolated shower throughout the day. The high will be 65 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as high pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 68 in the city and mid to upper 60s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a chance of a late day shower as a weak front will pass through the area. The high will be 67 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 63 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy and cool with rain developing as low pressure will move toward the area from the west. The high will be 58 in the city and upper 50s to low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will move through the region. The high will be 54 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and with a chance of scattered showers as low pressure will move away from the area. The high will be 57 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.