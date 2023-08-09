NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather for today, bringing pleasant summer weather for much of the region. We can expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a high temperature of 87 in the city and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs. Humidity levels will be comfortable throughout the day.

Thursday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms as a front will move through the area later in the day. The high will be 82 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny once again as high pressure will move in from the west. The high will be 86 in the city and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds later as a front will move toward the region. There is a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the mid-80s for much of the area.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with a high of 88 in the city, and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms later in the day. The high will be 84 in the city and mid 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.