NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday will start out with a good amount of clouds from Hurricane Lee.

Eventually, Lee will make their way into Northern New England and Nova Scotia where they will face the brunt of the storm. For our area, the sun should break through the clouds during the afternoon and the winds gradually back off as well. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Sunday will start out with the sun, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon as the next storm approaches. Hopefully, the showers will hold off until the evening hours.

Monday looks to start out with showers and maybe a thunderstorm as the system will linger around during the morning hours. Skies should then clear out during the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

After the unsettled start to the week, it looks to be dry and pleasant for the long term. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny for the rest of the week. Temperatures will more or less hover in the mid-70s during the period.