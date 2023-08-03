NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will gradually move offshore this afternoon as a front will approach the region from the west. We can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing as a cold front will move through the area late in the day. It will be humid as winds will shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be 82 in the city and low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will bring air in from Canada. The high temperature will be 84 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and continued pleasant as high pressure will remain on control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 85 in the city and mid 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with showers and thunderstorms as low pressure will move into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 83 in the city and low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a lingering chance of scattered showers as low pressure will drift offshore and high pressure moves in from the west. The high temperature will be 86 in the city and mid 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for much of the region.