NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be warm and muggy with thunderstorms soaking the New York City area Sunday.

The afternoon storms will produce heavy rain. There is a flood watch in effect from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday in the tri-state area, according to the National Weather Service. The high will be 82.

The showers continue on Monday with a high near 81. Tuesday will be 86 degrees with a slight chance of rain.

It will hit 90 on Wednesday and the high 80s the rest of the workweek.