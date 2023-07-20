NEW YORK (PIX11) — It will be hot and humid with a threat of showers in the New York City area Thursday.

High pressure will pass to the north of the area before moving offshore into the Atlantic. There is a chance of isolated showers during the afternoon. The high will be 87 in the city, and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy early with rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will work its way through the area throughout the day. Skies will clear in the afternoon with a high of 83 in the city, and low to mid-80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will move in from the west bringing drier air into the region. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for much of the area.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm with a high of 86 in the city, and mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as another front will move through the region. The high will be 85 in the city, and mid-80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and muggy again as high pressure will bring air from the south. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, the low 90s in the suburbs.