NEW YORK (PIX11) — The heat and humidity will continue as high pressure will slide offshore into the Atlantic.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today for the northern and western suburbs. We can expect hot and humid conditions this afternoon with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 in the city, upper 80s to low 90s in the suburbs.

Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms as a front will work its way in from the west. The high will be 86 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The high will be 88 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as a cold front will slowly move through the region. The high will be 85 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will move on from the west. The high will be 84 in the city, mid 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of rain as low pressure will pass to the north of the area. The high will be 87 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very warm as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high will be 90 in the city, low 90s in the suburbs.