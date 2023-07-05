NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tri-staters had to sweat through another day on Wednesday as Mother Nature cranked up the heat throughout the region. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of 93 degrees, which was nine degrees above normal.

As if the high temperatures weren’t enough, humidity levels remained elevated as well, keeping conditions on the sticky side. Isolated showers and storms brought temporary relief to a few areas in southern New Jersey and the northern Hudson Valley, but the bulk of the region stayed dry.

Expect the humidity to remain in place as we make our way into the evening hours on Wednesday. The heat will ease slightly, but it will still remain very warm. Temperatures will drop into the low 80s in most areas. Some locales, especially north and west, could see a few 70s. Skies will be mostly clear.

We’ll stay on the hot and humid side for Thursday. Temperatures will once again rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. Fortunately, we will see a slight break in the heat on Friday. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and a shower is possible late in the day. More showers are likely this weekend.