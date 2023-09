NEW YORK (PIX11) – Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

Expect the heat to stay in place through at least mid-week as high-pressure parks itself to our south.

Temperatures on Labor Day will hover around the 90-degree mark, and elevated humidity levels could sometimes make it feel like 95 to 100 degrees.

Some relief in the form of showers and storms is possible Friday as a cold front begins to approach the area.