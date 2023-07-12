NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will continue to influence the weather for the tri-state area Wednesday before moving offshore into the Atlantic.

Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with a chance of isolated showers north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 92 in the city, low 90s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Some may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. The high temperature will be 90 in the city, low 90s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms once again as a slow-moving front will work its way toward the area. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible. The high temperature will be 86 in the city, mid to upper 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler as high pressure will pass to the north of the area. The high temperature will be 84 in the city, low to mid 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for much of the region.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms and a high of 87 in the city, upper 80s in the suburbs.