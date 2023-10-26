NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will bring near-record high temperatures to portions of the tri-state Area as air from the Gulf of Mexico will continue to funnel into the region.

We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a high of 77 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny and warm with a high of 78 in the city and mid to upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be sunny and warm once again as high pressure will begin to move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean. Record high temperatures will be possible during the afternoon. The high will be 80 in the city and upper 70s to low 80s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing as a cold front will move into the region from the west. The high will be 61 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with a continuing chance of showers as low pressure will move through the area. The high will be 66 in the city and low to mid 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly as wind will bring Canadian Air into the region. The high will be 50 in the city and low to mid 50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and chilly with a high of 49 in the city and low 50s in the suburbs.