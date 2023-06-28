NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another warm and sticky day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures rose into the low and mid 80s across the area. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 82 degrees, just one degree below normal. A few showers and storms moved through the area as well, but nothing severe like the last two days.

Expect any leftover raindrops to move out of the area Wednesday evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s in most locations, although areas to the north and west of New York City may drop into the 60s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and some haze could mix in at times.

We’ll get a break from the rain Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves closer to the region. You might feel a touch of humidity in the air, but it won’t be as sticky as it has been lately. Highs will be in the 80s. Temperatures will then drop into the 70s this weekend as the wet weather returns.